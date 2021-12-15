Video Gun Tests Kit Tests Shooting Subscribe
3 of the best: Weihrauch airguns reviewed in 2021 

Author Picture Icon

Emily Damment

Published: 12:00 AM December 15, 2021
Terry Doe shooting the Weihrauch HW100 Laminate Adjustable 

Weihrauch HW100 Laminate Adjustable - Credit: Archant

Check out these three fantastic airguns from the ever-popular Weihrauch range, reviewed by us in 2021 

Weihrauch HW100 Laminate Adjustable 
Type: Side-lever operated PCP multi-shot air rifle 
Available calibres: .177, .22 and .20 (by special order) 
Key features: Adjustable trigger, adjustable ambidextrous stock, match-grade barrel, auto-load system, Picatinny rail, silencer and drop-down cocking handle included, both dovetail and Picatinny mounting options. 
Great for: Hunting and targets 
Comment: “This particular version is, in my deeply considered opinion, still the best of its kind.” 
Price: £1,080 
Read the full review 

Young boy demonstrating cocking motion on a Weihrauch HW45 Silver Star

Weihrauch HW45 Silver Star - Credit: Archant

Weihrauch HW45 Silver Star 
Type: Over-lever-style break-barrel air pistol 
Available calibres: .177, .22, and .20 (on special order) 
Key features: Easy barrel changing if you fancy a change of calibre, super-comfy ambidextrous grip, adjustable trigger, two power settings (operated by cocking motion), in-built rail for optic mounting. 
Great for: Targets, both inside and out 
Comment: “It really is a triumph in design and engineering.” 
Price: £359 
Read the full review 

Dave Barham shooting the Weihrauch HW100 BPK

Weihrauch HW100 BPK - Credit: Archant

Weihrauch HW100 BPK 
Type: Side-lever operated PCP multi-shot bullpup air rifle 
Available calibres: .177, .22 and .20 (on special order) 
Key features: Silent lever operation, bleeding system included for storage, “fool proof” 14-shot mags included, both dovetail and Picatinny top mounting options, short Picatinny supplied for underside mounting, truly ambidextrous pistol grip (left-hand lever can be specified when ordering). 
Great for: Hunting 
Comment: “If you like your ‘pups I suggest you take a look for yourself – it’s a real little gem.” 
Price: £1,160 
Read the full review 

Weihrauch

