Video

Published: 2:15 PM June 17, 2021

Terry Doe explains why the Air Arms S510R Ultimate Sporter is the perfect hunting air rifle - Credit: Archant

In this episode of Shooting & Country TV, Airgun World editor Terry Doe explains why the S510R Ultimate Sporter from Air Arms is his hunting air rifle of choice.

Read a full detailed review here of the S510R Ultimate Sporter