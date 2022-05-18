Custom rifles: The Crackshot Anschutz 9015

Crackshot wanted to build a ‘ready to go’ dream field target/hunter field target rifle - so that’s exactly what they did with the custom-made Anschutz 9015

If you’ve ever wanted the full-specification competition rifle of your dreams, but you’re confused by what you’d need to bring together to create it, Crackshot, the airgun superstore near Torquay, Devon, could have exactly what you’re looking for. Here’s what’s on offer from one of the most well-appointed airgun outlets in the UK.

As you can see - this store is extremely serious about giving its customers what they want. - Credit: Archant

The action

The action is the tried and tested Anschutz 9015, so it comes with the fantastic Anschutz heritage and their amazing trigger unit. The Crackshot team wanted to utilise this action not only for the features, but also its brilliant lightweight body, and the gun has been matched with a fantastic Warren Edwards stock, which can be custom ordered in a variety of different colours.

The first gun built came in a wonderful grey laminate, and it very quickly became a hot topic of conversation among local airgun club members. James, Head of Crackshot commented: ‘As a field target shooter myself, I found the gun to be perfectly balanced, with enough adjustability to get into a shooting position that perfectly suited me’.

The stock & mounts

The stock comes with a ball-type joint for length of pull adjustment. This allows the butt to be adjusted for just about any user, of any size and stature; the cheekpiece, also adjustable for height. uses the same ball joint to allow for any type of head fitment, making this gun very versatile. A 25mm AJP Custom Parts dovetail rail was also added to fit on the top of the 9015 and this will suit a variety of different users.

The Zebrano stock option. All things are possible at Crackshot. - Credit: Archant

Additional extras

This gun was made to be ‘ready to go’ for as many users as possible, but with the option to be custom ordered with extras, from HFT-style butt pads to FT-style butt hooks, and fixed or fully adjustable hamsters. All guns have been tuned and converted by Zenith, which converts the 6 ft.lbs. action to 12ft.lbs., whilst retaining a high shot count.

The tuning also includes a quick fill system, so that the air cylinder doesn’t have to be removed for recharging, and a stunning muzzle with ‘Zenith’ engraved on the side. This really sets off the whole gun.

Scope rail options are also available. - Credit: Archant

Finishing touches

As the gun can be ordered in different colours and with a variety of extras, the team at Crackshot very much wanted this to be a ‘build your own gun’ that was ready for use. It just needs a scope to be added – and away you go!

Warren Edwards not only produces stunning stocks, but can make a variety of accessories, too. The original grey laminate has the HFT-style butt pad that Warren produced for the stock gun because it can be used for multiple disciplines, and it offered a fantastic level of control in the shoulder.

In the shop, there will be several examples of the extras that can be ordered with the 9015 to help make the decision easier when choosing the product that suits you. The scope rails can also be varied for the end-user; they are available in different heights and rail options and they can be 25mm - 48mm high, and either dovetail or Picatinny.

Why go custom?

Crackshot decided to build these air rifles to help their customers through the difficult process of choosing the right equipment for the discipline in which they wish to participate. By taking advantage of this bespoke service, you can get everything you need without having to struggle to get your required add-on, and Crackshot can help you to get the rifle fitted so that you are comfortable with your new purchase.

Buying a new competition-level gun can be daunting, especially if it’s your first field target or hunter field target gun. The company wanted to offer a service that allows you just to add your scope, and be ready to use the gun straight away.

Multi-height hamster? No problem. - Credit: Archant

Cost

The cost of this package starts at £3,000.00 and includes:

Anschutz 9015 Zenith-tuned action.

Warren Edwards custom stock

Warren Edwards metal butt pad

AJP 25mm dovetail scope rail

Crackshot hard case

Lifetime warranty: This custom gun will come with Crackshot’s lifetime warranty, so anything mechanical on the action will be covered.

Extras include:

FT butt hook – £75 extra, swapping with the metal butt pad

Adjustable hamster £275

Contact

Please bear in mind that it can take a minimum of 12 weeks for your dream gun to be built, so contact Crackshot today on 01626 242978 or at info@crackshot.uk