Watch: Best budget springers on test - Weihrauch HW95

Video

Gary Chillingworth shoots the Weihrauch HW95 springer air rifle out to 40 yards in this detailed test and review of a great budget springer - Credit: Archant

A full video test and review of the excellent Weihrauch HW95 budget break-barrel air rifle, from springer fanatic Gary Chillingworth

In this episode of Shooting & Country TV, Gary Chillingworth takes an in depth look at a great budget springer air rifle - the HW95 from Weihrauch. Gary tests how good this budget springer is over 15, 30 and 40 yards. If you're looking for some of the best budget break barrel air rifles on the market, you're in the right place - Gary is a springer fanatic!