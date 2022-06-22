6 of the Best: Scopes for air rifles 

All 6 scopes in this collection have been tested on air rifles, by air rifle shooters; all YOU need to do is choose the one that best suits your budget and application! - Credit: Archant

Our round-up of 6 great scopes that are ideal for air rifles. There is something for everyone in this list, whether you’re on a budget, looking to splurge, into target shooting or a die-hard hunter!

Hawke Airmax 30 Touch 3-12x32 - Credit: Archant

Hawke Airmax 30 Touch 3-12x32

Overview: Designed around minimal eye relief for non-recoiling airguns, the Airmax 30 Touch’s magnification range is pure hunting territory. Coupled with a solid build quality, screw-on turret caps and an illuminated reticle, it’s a great scope if you shoot live quarry with your air rifle. The scope features 1/10th MRAD click values with 75MRAD of adjustment for windage and elevation.

Price: £349

Read the review

Zeiss Conquest V4 6-24x50 - Credit: Archant

Zeiss Conquest V4 6-24x50

Overview: The high magnification doesn’t necessarily make this a pure target scope – in fact, Terry found it improved his shooting on longer shots and made it easier to zero precisely. That said, with 24x magnification and the superior glass quality that Zeiss is known for, it certainly wouldn’t be out of place on the range. It has a range of features suitable for hunters – such as “clip on stability”, which means it won’t shift when you add things such as thermal add-ons – and has been extensively tested in all conditions (temperature, water, shock). It also features lens coatings to maintain a clear view in adverse weather. All in all, a beautiful top end scope with beautiful, top end performance... if you’ve got it, spend it; you won't regret it!

Price: £1,175

Read the review

Simmons Whitetail Classics (WTC) - Credit: Archant

Simmons Whitetail Classics (WTC)

Overview: Having been extremely popular in the 90s before slipping from the scene, Simmons scopes are back and better than ever. The 2-7 x 32 WTC is the ideal hunting scope with a field of view of 15-4.3m at 100m, while the 4-12 x 40 WTC offers longer range shooting, whether you’re pushing yourself on targets or need the extra range while out on your permissions. Both have great, solid build quality and coated lenses. At such a reasonable price, these are fab scopes if you are on a tight budget.

Price: 2-7 x 32, £94.99; 4-12 x 40, £114.99

Read the review

GPO Spectra 4-16x50i - Credit: Archant

GPO Spectra 4-16x50i

Overview: Designed and engineered in Germany, the Spectra has a whopping 50mm objective lens and high grade, multi-coated lenses. It features a superfine, controlled illumination central red dot, 0.1MRAD adjustments, 16x magnification with a beautifully clear sight picture and impressively wide field of view. A scope you can shoot pretty much anything with!

Price: £560

Read the review

MTC Optics Copperhead F2 scope - Credit: Archant

MTC Optics Copperhead F2 scope

Overview: Compact and light, the Copperhead F2 scope is the perfect choice to place on top of any of the modern compact air rifles out there to help keep weight to a minimum. With click-stop adjustments in mils (1 click = 1cm at 100m), an illuminated reticle with numerous aiming points including improved windage reference points, and a multi-coated 44mm objective lens with a lovely clear picture, this scope is perfect for both hunting and range applications.

Price: £315

Read the review

Immersive Optics 10 x 24 MD - Credit: Archant

Immersive Optics 10 x 24 MD

Overview: An ultra-short eye relief scope that is super compact and ideal for bullpups – but absolutely not suitable for recoiling airguns! Unless you want a black eye. Magnification is a fixed 10x, which is about right for hunter field target, but equally suitable for real-world hunting. The minimal eye relief provides an eye-popping sight picture, and the chunky turrets are easy to operate.

Price: £241.95

Read the review