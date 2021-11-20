Video Gun Tests Kit Tests Shooting Subscribe
Watch: are high-end optics really worth the cash?

Emily Damment

Published: 12:00 AM November 20, 2021
Gary Chillingworth shooting an air rifle prone with the Zeiss V4 Conquest scope on top

Gary tests the Zeiss V4 Conquest scope and ask the question - are high-end optics really worth the price tag? - Credit: Archant

In this episode of Shooting & Country TV, Gary Chillingworth discusses whether high-end optics are worth the price tag, and takes a closer look at the Zeiss Conquest V4 scope

Gary Chillingworth takes a closer look at the very snazzy Zeiss Conquest V4 riflescope, on his air rifle of course, and tries to answer the question: will a high-end optic actually help your shooting?

Are expensive riflescopes worth the cash? What are the advantages of high quality optics? Gary explores these subjects and more in this week's At the Range, proudly hosted on Shooting & Country TV.

