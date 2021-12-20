Watch: A Guide to Pellet Perfection

Video

Gary Chillingworth teaches you how to perfect your airgun pellets for maximum accuracy - Credit: Archant

Gary Chillingworth present his Ultimate Guide to Pellet Perfection, in which he looks at every element of your airgun pellets that can and will affect your accuracy...

In this episode of Shooting & Country TV, Gary Chillingworth looks at the importance of the humble airgun pellet and how it can affect your accuracy.

Presenting his ultimate guide to pellet perfection, Gary looks at how to wash, dry, and lubricate airgun pellets for maximum accuracy, and tests whether damaged heads or skirts make a difference to pellet flight.

He also looks at the head size and weight and sees if an oxidised pellet still fly true.