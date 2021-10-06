Torch review: Streamlight tactical pocket lights

Published: 6:13 PM October 6, 2021

USA-based lighting company, Streamlight, has been selling their products here in the UK for a couple of years now, but up until a week ago I hadn’t actually laid my hands on any products apart from when I visited various shows (remember those?) What I have here in the palm of my hand is their Polytac 90X right-angle flashlight, and it’s a real beauty.

It features a handy clip - Credit: Archant

POLYTAC 90X

Powered by two CR123A batteries (supplied), this little torch has two modes of power and features the very latest LED technology for extreme brightness. It can provide 500 lumens of light with a 167-metre beam for a full two hours and 30 minutes on high power, or 12 hours on low mode, which is 85 lumens and a 64-metre beam - more than enough for most applications.

There is a built-in LED battery indicator on the soft-touch on/off button that glows green when the torch is on and flashes red when the batteries need replacing.

It is made from high-impact, super-tough nylon polymer with a textured grip, which feels nice to the touch and certainly provides grip when it gets wet. Everything about this torch is designed to be used whilst wearing gloves, including the on/off button I’ve just mentioned.

The Polytac 90X light features an IPX7-rated design that makes it waterproof to 1 metre for 30 minutes and it is impact-resistant tested to 2 metres.

The new light also includes an integrated carabiner-style D-ring clip for a variety of attachment methods and a multi-position, reversible pocket clip.

There’s also a PolyTac 90X USB model, which is a complete rechargeable system that includes a Streamlight SL-B26 rechargeable battery with integrated micro-USB port. The light can also accept two 3-Volt CR123A disposable lithium batteries. This multi-fuel capability enables users to charge the light on the go or insert batteries when a charging source is unavailable.

FEATURES

Battery: CR123A Lithium or Streamlight SL-B26 Li-Ion USB Rechargeable (USB)

Size: 4.43in (11.25cm)

Weight: 4.8oz (136g) – with Streamlight USB Li-Ion battery

Weight: 4.3oz (122g) – with CR123A batteries

Colours: Orange, Black or Yellow

Lumens: High: 500 lumens; Low: 85 lumens

Price: £89 (90X), £102 (90X USB)

You get a lot of light from such a tiny torch - Credit: Archant

STREAMLIGHT POCKET MATE

The ultra-compact Pocket Mate is a weather-resistant, USB rechargeable personal light that delivers 325 lumens and features convenient hands-free options.

Small enough to carry in a pocket, the Pocket Mate features an anodised spring clip that attaches to zips or key chains, and clips onto hats, visors and clothing for hands-free use.

The Pocket Mate is powered by a bright white LED that offers high and low modes. On high, the Pocket Mate delivers 325 lumens, a 76-metre beam and a 20-minute run time; on low, it provides 45 lumens, a 28-metre beam and a run time of 1 hour. Both modes run for several hours of intermittent use.

Featuring a lithium polymer battery, the light charges from any USB power source and includes a charge status indicator. The light’s multi-function pushbutton switch is recessed to prevent accidental turn-on.

The new light is constructed from an impact-resistant polycarbonate and a machined aluminium frame. Measuring 2-inches long and weighing just over 14 grams, the Pocket Mate is rated IPX4 for weather-resistant operation and is impact-resistance tested to 1 metre.

Available in silver, red, blue and pink, the Pocket Mate has a RRP of £26, which includes a Two-Year Warranty.

POCKET MATE FEATURES

Lumens: 325 lumens (high)

Battery: Lithium Polymer Cell

Size: 2” (5.1 cm) x 0.5” (1.27 cm)

Weight: 0.5oz. (14.2 g)

Colour: Silver, Red, Blue & Pink

This is a really handy torch that can clip to a baseball cap - Credit: Archant

MACROSTREAM USB

This extremely powerful yet small LED flashlight measures just 4.5 inches long (11.4cm). Using power LED technology, the new light features two lighting modes, high and low. On high, it provides 250 lumens, 1,150 candela, a 68-meter beam distance and a run time of 1.5 hours. On low, it offers a run time of 3.5 hours, 50 lumens, 250 candela and a beam distance of 31 meters.

The MacroStream USB includes a convenient push-button tail cap switch that provides easy, one-handed operation of the light’s momentary or constant on operation and lighting modes. It uses a 350 mAh lithium ion cell battery that can be recharged using the Micro USB charge port under the sliding sleeve. The light fully recharges in four hours, with Red and Green LED lights to indicate charging status.

The rechargeable Lithium Ion battery gives eight hours run time on low power and two hours on the highest setting, plus it only takes 4-hours to charge from empty. It costs £40.

MACROSTREAM USB FEATURES

Lumens: 250 lumens

Battery: Li-Ion Rechargeable

Size: 3.87” x .61” (98.2 x 15.6cm)

Weight: 1.20 oz (34.1g)

Colour: Black, Blue, Red or Coyote

Great things do come in small packages! - Credit: Archant

NANO LIGHT

This tiny little LED torch measures just 3.73cm long! It may be small but it puts out a steady 10 Lumens of light. It is machined from aircraft-grade aluminium with a black anodized finish and comes supplied with a convenient pocket clip to attach it to your keys. This little lamp is waterproof and runs for 8-hours solid before the batteries need replacing.

NANO LIGHT FEATURES

Lumens: 10 (high)

Battery: 4x LR41 Alkaline button

Size: 1.47in (3.73cm)

Weight: 0.36oz (10.21g)

Colour: Silver, Red, Blue & Pink

INFO

