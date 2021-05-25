Gun test: new BSA Ultra CLX

BSA has definitely pulled of the balancing act. Archant

Terry Doe tests out the new BSA Ultra CLX air rifle. More than just a replacement model, the CLX embodies 160 years of company history

Meet the new BSA Ultra CLX. There's much more to it than meets the eye.

The features of this month’s test rifle are obvious, whether you’re familiar with the BSA Ultra or not. The new CLX – Roman numerals for ‘160’, to signify the company’s years of trading – is compact, handy, solidly made, and designed to deliver multi-shot performance within a pre-charged pneumatic format. That’s exactly the same design brief that took the previous model to the top of the best-sellers list, and kept it there for over 15 years.

Quite an act to follow, then, and even more so when you consider the contradictory demands faced by BSA when this company replaces any of its iconic models.

Most CLX owners will swap the rifle's muzzle brake for a silencer. Note the new gauge, which offers a far wider viewing angle. Most CLX owners will swap the rifle's muzzle brake for a silencer. Note the new gauge, which offers a far wider viewing angle.

GREAT EXPECTATIONS

In bringing out this new Ultra, BSA is obliged to retain the style its customers and traditions expect, yet somehow carry out a complete upgrade. The winning formula, in terms of function and style, must live on, yet the changes need to be extensive to justify the change from an established favourite to a new contender for that best-seller status. Here’s how BSA pulled off that contradiction of requirements.

The BSA R10's excellent trigger format has been applied to the new Ultra. Good move. The BSA R10's excellent trigger format has been applied to the new Ultra. Good move.

IN WITH THE NEW

To maintain its proven mix of features and preserve the BSA style, this new Ultra presents a familiar profile. The fully-floating barrel, chunky action block, and solid, ambidextrous stock paint a familiar picture, but the fact is, just four components have made the jump from Ultra SE to Ultra CLX.

The trademark Bolas bolt handle, along with the cocking and loading system it drives, is still there, and so is the trigger guard and ventilated butt pad. The barrel, produced in-house by BSA’s renowned cold-hammer forging process still does its reliable thing … and that’s it. Everything else is new. The CLX’s stock has had a subtle remodel at Italian specialists, Minelli, although even a side-by-side comparison with the previous version won’t see those changes smack you in the eye. Other changes, though, are far more easy to spot.

BSA has built a better magazine - as part of a better Ultra. BSA has built a better magazine - as part of a better Ultra.

MAJOR CHANGES

My eye was instantly drawn to the new trigger format. It’s not new, as such, but with its multi-positional blade options and re-vamped internal mechanism, it’s new, and definitely welcome, on the Ultra CLX format.

Then there’s the rifle’s brand-new action block. It’s a CNC-machined monoblock system, which reduces complexity and required components, whilst increasing reliability.

I can’t list major changes without including the perception of higher quality. This new Ultra just looks better than the previous model, with an overall air of precision and superior finish. I’m told ‘processes have been improved’, but no elaboration was forthcoming, despite my clever questioning.

The new manual safety catch and than non-bouncing Bolas bolt. The new manual safety catch and than non-bouncing Bolas bolt.

UPGRADED MAG’

Within that new block slides a new, stainless steel loading probe, and that serves one of the most significant changes of them all, the new magazine system. This mag’ not only holds 12 pellets, rather than the 10 of the previous model, but it also incorporates an ‘anti double-load’ feature, plus a ‘stop when empty’ design and a status window to check on how many pellets are left in the mag’. The new magazine is a huge upgrade; it even looks better and it’s simplicity itself to load and use.

Other changes include a larger on-board pressure gauge, to make it easier to monitor available air supplies, and that swirly new muzzle brake, which unscrews to allow the fitting of a silencer. There’s also a new manual, resettable safety catch at the rear of that new action block, plus a totally redesigned quick-fill probe charging system, and a set of fitted sling swivel studs. These aren’t exactly radical changes, but what BSA’s technical department has done to the new Ultra’s internal function certainly is.

Keeping an eye on the magazine's pellet reserves is now much easier. Keeping an eye on the magazine's pellet reserves is now much easier.

INSIDE STORY

The internals of the Ultra CLX have been given some really significant attention, and the result of these changes is dramatic. Where a 232 bar charge would previously yield 40 shots in .177 and 50 in .22 at 11-plus ft.lbs., the CLX delivers 60 and 72 respectively. That’s huge, and we’re talking useable shots, here, which means at least three times more rabbits per charge than any hunter could comfortably carry. Seriously, to raise the shot-count from 40 to 60 in such a compact .177 PCP speaks volumes about how extensive the new Ultra’s development has been.

The real deal, of course, is how the new rifle shoots, compared to the previous model and compared to what else is out there, vying for the ‘compact sporter’ market. Before I get into that, I’d like to explain why something I thought would change has been left as it is.

Whether the degree of 'sharpness' is dictated by design or the curvature of the grip isn't important - it works a treat. Whether the degree of 'sharpness' is dictated by design or the curvature of the grip isn't important - it works a treat.

CUSTOMER POWER

Like many, I was expecting to see the new Ultra’s bolt-action replaced by a sidelever system, and I asked BSA why this didn’t happen. The answer pretty much underlined the company’s approach to the whole Ultra CLX project. It turns out, it’s all about customer feedback.

BSA constantly monitors the reports and interaction it gets from its customers. Those customers include end-users and gun shop owners, who speak to thousands of airgunners, year in, year out. The simple fact is, more customers stated a desire for a bolt-action Ultra, than a sidelever one, so BSA went with the desires and demands of those who support the company.

Personally, I’m now a committed sidelever fan, and so are the majority of my shooting mates, but quite a few, mainly the more ‘traditional’ types, still prefer their bolt-action guns. It’s not too difficult to accept that BSA customers occupy the ‘traditional’ mindset, and fair play to the company for giving them what they asked for.

Total charging protection. The Ultra's end cap simply rotates to reveal and protect the charging port, and it can be reved for cleaning. Total charging protection. The Ultra's end cap simply rotates to reveal and protect the charging port, and it can be reved for cleaning.

CHARGING AND LOADING

Filling the Ultra CLX with compressed air is a simple matter of rotating the rifle’s dust cover, inserting the charging probe, and injecting 232 bar. This process is quick, clean and uncomplicated, which is exactly how it should be for all PCPs.

Loading the new magazine - tinted red for .22 and blue for .177 - is just as simple, requiring the simple process of dropping pellets into each chamber, rotating the pellet carrier, shot by shot, until all 12 pellets are installed. With the rifle’s bolt drawn fully back, the loaded magazine slips into the left-land side of the action, its location assisted by a powerful magnet.

Once installed, a small port makes the number ‘12’ is visible from the shooter’s point of view, which is far more convenient than the previous design. All in all, the new magazine system is a huge upgrade, and the more I handled this rifle, the more obvious it was that the entire CLX follows this upward trend. The good news for BSA fans is, this overall upgrade surely won’t be limited to the new Ultra.

The BSA Ultra CLX First Edition The BSA Ultra CLX First Edition

THE CLX IN ACTION

To begin my range test of the CLX, I dry-fired it a few times to see how the trigger setting suited me. It suited me extremely well, and I was pleased to see that the resemblance to the company’s flagship R10 model was more than skin deep. In fact, I’d go as far as to say, in a blindfold test, I wouldn’t be able to tell the difference between the CLX trigger and that of the R10. That was the case on the previous model, and whilst I’m no trigger nerd, this Ultra’s trigger represents a major uplift.

Within minutes, I’d angled and positioned the .22 test rifle’s trigger blade, and ‘feeling this in’ caused me to pay close attention to the rifle’s grip panels. Minelli has laser-cut the chequering on these in a sort of graduated fashion, which varies the degree of ‘sharpness’ and somehow improves hand contact. I rarely use the fore end panels, preferring to lock into the angled tip of the forestock to keep my hold consistent, but the same chequering system has been applied there, too. It’s different, on the hand as well as on the eye.

COCKING AND LOADING

As previously declared, I’m a sidelever fan, but snicking this Ultra’s bolt back and forth is certainly no hardship, and again, that new magazine works a treat, with the shot-count window proving really handy in use.

BSA claims that the new mag’ system is anti-double-load, and it is, provided you cycle the bolt in a ‘complete’ way. Should you ‘creep’ back the bolt, then push it forward before the cocking mechanism has been engaged, it’s possible to activate the mag’ and load another pellet behind the one left in the breech because the rifle didn’t fire. This actually takes a bit of doing, and it’s so much easier to get it right, than wrong. I put over 600 pellets through the test rifle, and I didn’t double-load it once. Frankly, you’d have to want to mess up this loading system, and why on earth would you want to do that?

THE QUIET LIFE

My first shots with the .22 test rifle revealed two things; it shot straight, and it was loud! For hunters and anyone shooting in a garden, that means a silencer, and I tried several. All had the expected dramatic effect on muzzle noise, along with an equally significant effect on the look of the CLX. That’s the thing with compact rifles, anything included in the format that isn’t in proportion will instantly become a carbuncle. Decide how much the look of your rifle matters to you, then choose your moderator accordingly.

BOUNCING BOLT?

During this test I was contacted by a couple of my shooting mates who told me they’d heard that the new Ultra’s bolt ‘bounces a bit’ when the rifle is fired. For the record, the one I have doesn’t do that, but I spoke to BSA and its technical department confirmed that some of the demonstration rifles did, indeed, have slightly bouncing bolts. I was further assured that this bug has been squished completely and that all production Ultras are bounce-free.

SHOOTING REPORT

At 35 yards, using unsorted Air Arms Diabolo Field pellets and the 3-9 x scope BSA supplied, the test rifle produced centre-to-centre groups measuring 14mm in diameter. At 30 yards, that translated to a genuine one-holer, and at 45 yards, 18mm was the standard I had as a basis for improvement. Next month, on goes a higher magnification scope, in goes increased familiarity, and, I suspect, down go those group diameters. As things stand, the new BSA Ultra CLX is definitely a hunting standard air rifle, and that renowned cold hammer forged barrel is doing the business.

OUTPUT AND CONSISTENCY

Here’s a remarkable thing; the CLX isn’t regulated by a separate device, although BSA describe it as having a ‘self-regulating firing valve’. Yet, it shoots like a regulated rifle, in that, after 73 shots on target, the next pellets will drop visibly as muzzle velocity does the same. It’s not a gradual tailing-off; it’s a discernible shut-down. Stick to seven magazines’ worth of output for each charge of your .22 CLX, and you’ll be fine.

It’s consistent, too. The test rifle clocked a 15 feet-per-second overall variation for the first 50 shots, and that’s impressive from a 110cc air reservoir.

INITIAL VERDICT

The new Ultra CLX is, quite simply, a much better rifle than its best-selling predecessor, which of course it should be. BSA has retained the essence of one of its most successful models, and significantly upgraded it. This version of the Ultra is, as I close this test, the best of its kind by quite a margin.

For BSA collectors, there’s also a ‘First Edition’ model, of which just 200 will be produced. This rifle will be presented in a padded hard case, and comes complete with a Minelli walnut stock, 3-9 x 50 scope, mounts and silencer. The First Edition will cost £800, and you’d better get your order in a bit sharpish.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATION

Model: Ultra CLX

Manufacturer: BSA Guns

Country of origin: UK

Price: £609

Type: Pre-charged pneumatic, multi-shot, sporter

Calibre: .22, and .177

Cocking/loading: Bolt action

Trigger: 2-stage, adjustable, with manual, resettable safety

Stock type: Ambidextrous, lacquered beech

Weight: 2,6kg (5.7lbs) rifle only

Length: 820mm (32.2ins)

Barrel: 310 mm (12.3 ins)

Shots per charge: 60-plus in .177 and 70-plus in .22, at11-plus ft.lbs.

Fill pressure: 232 bar

Air reservoir capacity: 110cc

Average energy: 11.6 ft.lbs.

Contact: All BSA stockists

www.bsaguns.co.uk