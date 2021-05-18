Buy admission to Game Fair for 2 days, get the 3rd free!

Video Gun Tests Kit Tests Shooting Subscribe
person

Emily Damment

Published: 4:40 PM May 18, 2021    Updated: 6:53 PM May 25, 2021
Admission to The Game Fair is now more affordable than ever before, thanks to organisers announcing a spectacular money-saving deal – buy tickets for two days and receive a ticket for the third day for free.

This year the annual festival of the great British countryside is returning to Ragley Hall in Warwickshire and is being held from Friday 23 to Sunday 25 July. The hugely popular outdoor event is now into its 62nd year and will showcase much-loved country pursuits such as gundog handling, clay shooting, archery, fishing, falconry and ferreting.

This thrifty new initiative means visitors will be able to enjoy substantial savings:

Adults - £58 for three days (saving £29)

Concession - £54 (saving £27)

Family (2 adults and 3 children) - £140 (saving £70)

Children (8-16 years) - £20 (saving £10)

The Game Fair’s Gemma Payne commented: “Our data shows us that ticket sales are rocketing like never before, popularity of The Game Fair continues to increase year on year. We want even more visitors to be able to enjoy the event for the full three days in the company of like-minded people. There is so much to do, it is impossible to see every corner in anything fewer.”

For more information, visit: www.thegamefair.org.

