Game Fair raising funds for the British Game Alliance

Published: 10:27 AM June 25, 2021

The Game Fair have generously pledged to donate £5 from all ticket sales to support the critical work carried out by The British Game Alliance - Credit: BGA

Organisers of The Game Fair, which is taking place on the 23-25th of July at Ragley Hall in Warwickshire, have generously pledged to donate £5 from all ticket sales using code ‘BGA2021’ to support the critical work carried out by the not-for-profit organisation.

With no extra cost to visitors, all is required is for the code to be input when visitors book tickets on The Game Fair website.

With around 120,000 people expected to attend the highly popular three-day event, this fundraiser has the potential to underpin BGA work for many years to come.

Head of Operations, Louisa North, commented: “We are extremely grateful to The Game Fair for supporting the BGA in this way. The initiative will help raise much-needed funds so that we can continue raising awareness of game and creating a self-regulatory shield through our assurance scheme. To gain as much traction as possible we now need BGA supporters to spread the word about the code, and stress that that the donation will not cost them anything extra.”

As well as its own stand at The Game Fair, the BGA is partnered with the brand new Totally Game area located in a prime spot in the southwest corner of the site next to Gunmakers’ Row and the Shooting Line. Designed to showcase and promote game meat to a wider audience, there will be numerous BGA assured stockists exhibiting such as Exmoor Game Company, Holme Farm Venison, Wild and Game and Willo Game.