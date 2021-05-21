Airgun World magazine July issue - on sale 2nd June

Published: 4:34 PM May 21, 2021 Updated: 3:17 PM May 26, 2021

The July issue of Airgun World magazine is on sale June 2nd 2021.

Get digital and print subscriptions here:

Find out where to buy it here (call ahead to check stock!): https://seymour.co.uk/storefinder/

Don’t forget to check out the Airgunner and Airgun World playlist on our new channel – Shooting & Country TV - for loads of great airgunning videos, and more to come!

INSIDE THE JULY ISSUE

July AGW is a ‘supergun’ issue, with THREE of the sport’s highest fliers on show, as the Editor addresses the question, ‘has airgun technology gone too far?’

On the cover is the Editor’s Test - the Daystate Delta Wolf

Follow-up Test - Rapid Air Weapons HM1000 X

Additional rifle test - the new FX Airguns Impact M3

Scope test - Zeiss Conquest V4 4-16 x 44

Further tests - Six Hawke red dot sights, Crosman 2240 pistol.

Plus - does baiting for rabbits work? Mick Garvey’s hi-tech hunting, improving a Theoben Rapid 7, what a chronograph can teach us, and improving your hunting stances.