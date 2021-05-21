Video Gun Tests Kit Tests Shooting Subscribe
Airgun Shooting > News

Airgun World magazine July issue - on sale 2nd June

person

Emily Damment

Published: 4:34 PM May 21, 2021    Updated: 3:17 PM May 26, 2021
Find out what's inside the July issue of Airgun World magazine, where to buy it and where to get dig

Find out what's inside the July issue of Airgun World magazine, where to buy it and where to get digital/print subscriptions - Credit: Archant

When is the July issue of Airgun World on sale? Find out when you can get it, where, and what’s inside!

When is the July issue of Airgun World magazine on sale?

When is the July issue of Airgun World magazine on sale? - Credit: Archant

The July issue of Airgun World magazine is on sale June 2nd 2021.

Get digital and print subscriptions here:

Find out where to buy it here (call ahead to check stock!): https://seymour.co.uk/storefinder/

Don’t forget to check out the Airgunner and Airgun World playlist on our new channel – Shooting & Country TV - for loads of great airgunning videos, and more to come!

INSIDE THE JULY ISSUE

July AGW is a ‘supergun’ issue, with THREE of the sport’s highest fliers on show, as the Editor addresses the question, ‘has airgun technology gone too far?’

On the cover is the Editor’s Test - the Daystate Delta Wolf

Follow-up Test - Rapid Air Weapons HM1000 X

Most Read

  1. 1 Airgun law in the UK
  2. 2 Buy admission to Game Fair for 2 days, get the 3rd free!
  3. 3 Airgun World magazine July issue - on sale 2nd June
  1. 4 WATCH: Airgunning tips - How to achieve great trigger technique
  2. 5 Starting an airgun club - part 2
  3. 6 Weihrauch HW100 - test & review
  4. 7 THE EDITOR’S TEST: THE KRAL JUMBO HI-CAP
  5. 8 Hatsan Speedfire - test & review
  6. 9 Pro-Hunter’s NEW hand swaged airgun slugs
  7. 10 Top tips on cleaning your rifle barrel

Additional rifle test - the new FX Airguns Impact M3

Scope test - Zeiss Conquest V4 4-16 x 44

Further tests - Six Hawke red dot sights, Crosman 2240 pistol.

Plus - does baiting for rabbits work? Mick Garvey’s hi-tech hunting, improving a Theoben Rapid 7, what a chronograph can teach us, and improving your hunting stances.

United Kingdom

Don't Miss

CAPS WITH EDIT

Gamo Whisper Sting Kit - test & review

Terry Doe

person
The Sniper HR was my choice, but for mainly non-practical reasons.

Follow-up gun test: The Brocock Bantam MKII & Sniper HR

Terry Doe

person
Fine balance and pedigree

Weihrauch HW57 - test & review

Mark Camoccio

person
ALL CAPS WITH EDIT

Weihrauch HW77K Special Edition - test & review

Terry Doe

person