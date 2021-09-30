Watch: wild mackerel catch and cook!

Video

Published: 5:51 PM September 30, 2021 Updated: 9:41 AM October 1, 2021

In this video, Tim Maddams catches a bucket full of fresh wild sea mackerel, takes them home, and shows you how to hot smoke them - Credit: Archant

In episode 4 of Tim's Wild Kitchen on Shooting & Country TV, we're fishing wild mackerel off the coast of Scotland with Dan the skipper, a local legend who knows the waters better than anyone.

After taking what he needs, Tim heads back to his kitchen to smoke the mackerel in a delicious hot smoked-mackerel recipe served up with foraged chanterelle mushrooms from the woods. Local, sustainable, super-fresh food! Enjoy this catch and cook video!

THE SERIES

Over the next six months, chef Tim Maddams of River Cottage fame will be scampering about Scotland where he lives, hunting, shooting, fishing and foraging wild things to take back to his kitchen, smoke and cook. If you are interested in wild food cooking, foraging, smoking meat, and sustainable food, you're in the right place.

All produce featured in this series has been gathered locally and is truly sustainable. The emphasis is on wild meat hunting and cooking, and all the meat will be hot or cold smoked prior to cooking. As the series progresses, we will be wild fishing and foraging and showing you just what can be done with wild game meat... if you know how!

KIT BAG

Clothing and footwear - Sasta, Crispi and Woolpower, distributed by Outwear Ltd

Optics - Swarovski Optik

Hot/cold digital smoker - Bradley Smoker

CHARITY

This series is raising awareness for The Country Food Trust, a charity founded in 2015 with the sole aim of feeding people in need. They do so by producing game-based ready meals which they distribute to charities that hand out food to people in need. They also buy and provide meats of all types and donate it to charities that cook for people in need.

Tim Maddams is their Consultant Chef and has developed their three ready meals: Venison Bolognese, Pheasant Casserole and Pheasant Curry. Since inception The Country Food Trust have delivered more than 2,000,000 meals.

For more information and to donate, please visit The Country Food Trust.