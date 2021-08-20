Watch: Gary Chillingworth's air rifle shooting challenge - DO try this at home!

Video

Published: 9:38 AM August 20, 2021

In this episode of Shooting & Country TV, our airgun guru and Airgunner magazine contributor, Gary Chillingworth, accepts a fun air rifle shooting challenge from Custom Targets and answers questions that have been placed in the comments and emailed in over the last few months.

Gary is running this new airgunning vlog - At the Range with Gary Chillingworth - every other week on Shooting & Country TV, so make sure to subscribe to the channel and keep and eye out for his videos if you love air rifle shooting. It will be a mixture of air rifle reviews, air rifle shooting technique advice, and tips for Gary's specialist subject - HFT.

If you want Gary to answer a specific question or cover a particular area of airgun shooting, just leave a comment below or contact Gary via details in the video. Enjoy!