Video Gun Tests Kit Tests Shooting Subscribe
Airgun Shooting > Shooting

Airgun World magazine Summer issue: on sale 30th June 

person

Emily Damment

Published: 4:08 PM June 17, 2021   
Airgun World magazine summer 2021 cover

The Summer issue of Airgun World magazine is on sale June 30th! - Credit: Archant

When is the Summer issue of Airgun World on sale? Find out when you can get it, where, and what’s inside! 

The Summer issue of Airgun World magazine is on sale June 30th!
Get digital and print subscriptions here 

Find out where to buy it here (call ahead to check stock!)  
Don’t forget to check out the Airgunner and Airgun World playlist on our new channel – Shooting & Country TV - for loads of great airgunning videos, and more to come! Head to the video section of this website for a taster.

What's inside?
Main test - the brand-new Brocock Ranger XR, fold-up super-sporter. 
Mick Garvey uses Saim thermal gear. 
Pete Evans finishes his Rapid 7 refurb, and evaluates a second-hand Weihrauch HW80. 
Tim Finley gets down with the BSA Scorpion and installs DIY targets in his loft range. 
Paddy Egan explores the latest Umarex Beretta pistol. 
Phill Siddell studies better hunting stances. 
John Milewski asks, ‘is the Chinese B2 actually any good?’ 
Dave Barham gives advice to his teenage self. 

United Kingdom

Don't Miss

A man shooting a Kral NP02 air rifle while leaning against a metal barrel

Gun test: second-hand Kral NP02

Pete Evans

Logo Icon
A man shoots an air rifle in prone position with a secondary target image in foreground

HFT | Video

Watch: How to shoot a spring gun accurately, with Gary Chillingworth

Gary Chillingworth

Logo Icon
Fine balance and pedigree

Weihrauch HW57 - test & review

Mark Camoccio

person
Yep, I'll be letting my girls shoot this when they come round to stay

Hatsan

Hatsan AirTact PD - test & review

Dave Barham

Author Picture Icon