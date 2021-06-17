Airgun World magazine Summer issue: on sale 30th June 

Published: 4:08 PM June 17, 2021

When is the Summer issue of Airgun World on sale? Find out when you can get it, where, and what’s inside!

The Summer issue of Airgun World magazine is on sale June 30th!

Get digital and print subscriptions here

Find out where to buy it here (call ahead to check stock!)

Don’t forget to check out the Airgunner and Airgun World playlist on our new channel – Shooting & Country TV - for loads of great airgunning videos, and more to come! Head to the video section of this website for a taster.

What's inside?

Main test - the brand-new Brocock Ranger XR, fold-up super-sporter.

Mick Garvey uses Saim thermal gear.

Pete Evans finishes his Rapid 7 refurb, and evaluates a second-hand Weihrauch HW80.

Tim Finley gets down with the BSA Scorpion and installs DIY targets in his loft range.

Paddy Egan explores the latest Umarex Beretta pistol.

Phill Siddell studies better hunting stances.

John Milewski asks, ‘is the Chinese B2 actually any good?’

Dave Barham gives advice to his teenage self.