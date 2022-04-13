Video Gun Tests Kit Tests Shooting Subscribe
Watch: HFT course walkaround with Springer!

Gary Chillingworth

Published: 5:35 PM April 13, 2022
Gary Chillingworth shooting a springer air rifle prone at an elevated target

Gary Chillingworth provides tips and advice for shooting an HFT course with a springer air rifle - Credit: Archant

Gary Chillingworth takes us on a guided tour of an HFT course, providing tips and advice for shooting HFT with a Springer on the way!

In this episode of Shooting & Country TV, Gary Chillingworth takes the TX200 springer air rifle on an HFT walkaround.

Packed with technique advice on how to take accurate shots kneeling, how to range your targets, and how to maximise your HFT score, this episode is essential viewing for anyone wanting to pursue HFT shooting with a springer.

Gary covers everything from how to read the target, to ensuring your shot is safe, to the best technique for supported standing shots.

HFT

