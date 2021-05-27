Watch: How to shoot a spring gun accurately, with Gary Chillingworth

Video

Published: 12:22 PM May 27, 2021

Gary is an experienced HFT shooter with a host of medals to his name. He is a huge fan of spring guns, and here demonstrates just how accurate they can be... if you know a few handy tricks! - Credit: Archant

In this episode of Shooting & Country TV, our airgun guru and Airgunner magazine contributor, Gary Chillingworth, gives advice and demonstrates how to shoot a spring gun accurately and how to improve your technique and make small modifications in order to get your springer performing to the best of its ability.

Gary is a big fan of spring guns, and here shows you some types of spring gun from his own collection, advising on which will get you furthest if you wish to compete in HFT competitions.

Gary is running this new airgunning vlog - At the Range with Gary Chillingworth - every other week on Shooting & Country TV, so make sure to subscribe to the channel and keep and eye out for his videos if you love air rifle shooting. It will be a mixture of air rifle reviews, air rifle shooting technique advice, and tips for Gary's specialist subject - HFT.

If you want Gary to answer a specific question or cover a particular area of airgun shooting, just leave a comment below or contact Gary via details in the video. Enjoy!