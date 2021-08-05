Watch: Gary Chillingworth | How to take kneeling shots with your air rifle

Video

Published: 6:01 PM August 5, 2021

In this video, Gary Chillingworth advises on how to take accurate, safe kneeling shots for HFT, FT and hunting with your air rifle - Credit: Archant

In this episode of Shooting & Country TV, our airgun guru and Airgunner magazine contributor, Gary Chillingworth, starts his series on how to take shots from different positions with a detailed tutorial on taking kneeling shots.

Whether you shoot FT, HFT or hunt with your air rifle, knowing how to take shots from different positions is essential for success. Here, Gary goes in deep on how to take kneeling shots with your air rifle, providing tips and tricks to make you as stable and comfortable as possible, and to improve your accuracy with an air rifle.

Gary is running this new airgunning vlog - At the Range with Gary Chillingworth - every other week on Shooting & Country TV, so make sure to subscribe to the channel and keep and eye out for his videos if you love air rifle shooting. It will be a mixture of air rifle reviews, air rifle shooting technique advice, and tips for Gary's specialist subject - HFT.

If you want Gary to answer a specific question or cover a particular area of airgun shooting, just leave a comment below or contact Gary via details in the video. Enjoy!