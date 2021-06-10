Ready for anything: essential shooting kit for airgunners

Sponsored

Published: 5:10 PM June 10, 2021

Don't get caught short - we've got your airgunning essentials covered, from multi-tools and pellets, to extra mags and small bottles Credit: Cervus UK - Credit: Cervus UK

Make sure you are ready for anything with these handy essentials for airgun shooters - from pellets to multi-tools, air bottles to spare mags, we've got you, and your air rifle, covered!

A selection of pellets | Marksman Air Rifle Pellets

Since its establishment in the 1930s, Marksman has found worldwide recognition for its extensive range of affordably priced pellets. Now, as the only mass-produced pellet maker in the UK, the brand continues to provide a spur of nostalgia to many a shooter.

Instantly recognisable by their distinctive packaging, Marksman Pellets are often credited for their iconic design and traditional feel. Hosting an array of round-head and pointed, covering calibres of .177, .22, and .25, Lincoln Jeffries continues to draw on its historic foundations to ensure that demand is met.



Distinctive and strikingly colourful, the boxes, and in turn the reputation, that envelope Marksman pellets are sought after across the world, as far afield as Australia and South Africa. Yet, the business holds onto its British roots, residing in the heart of Birmingham, where Lincoln Jeffries continues to produce today.

www.marksmanpellets.com | email : sales@marksmanpellets.com | Tel: 0121 359 3343



A tool for all jobs | Leatherman Multi Tool

Innovation is at the core of Leatherman, shown by the ground-breaking technology used in the recent FREE™ collection of multipurpose tools. Completely redesigned from the normal Leatherman multi-tools, the FREE tools feature a revolutionary magnetic locking system for smooth, quick access, letting you work with speed and confidence for years.

Every feature of FREE is accessible on the outside, allowing you to easily open tools with one hand and keep your eye on the task. The FREE family consists of the P-Series, T-Series and K-Series. Each designed to offer different people a new perfect tool.

With tools designed for lots of different activities and specialist tools for industry, you really are getting a quality tool with Leatherman that will get the job done. Leatherman tools will always be here for every little task life throws your way. Backed by a 25-year warranty, the tools are made to last a lifetime.

www.leatherman.co.uk | email: sales@leatherman.co.uk | Tel: 01539 766620



A shop for all your needs | Crackshot Shop

With the days getting longer and the weather improving, now is the time to take a look at your shooting kit. Does your air rifle need a service? Book it in quick to get ready in time for your first day out!

There may also be the odd shower still around, so how about a tin of Pro Ferrum gun oil which disperses all moisture immediately from your treasured air gun, and maybe a cleaning cloth as well to make sure it’s in tip top condition the next time you want to use it.

Spare mags are always handy, and a small 3 Ltr dive bottle comes in very handy if you have a red-letter day - imagine running out of air in the middle of your best hunt ever!

If you really want to treat yourself, how about a brand new air gun? Crackshot has many newly launched models and several upgraded old favourites to choose from - you could even spread the cost over a few months, using your old air rifle as a deposit!

www.crackshot.uk | email: info@crackshot.uk | Tel: 01626 242 971



