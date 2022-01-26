Watch: how to get the most from your scope & reticle

Video

In this video Gary Chillingworth explains how to get the most from your riflescope and reticle, including zeroing for certain distances, rangefinding and more

In this episode of Shooting & Country TV, Gary Chillingworth uses "The Whiteboard of Knowledge" to illustrate his lesson on setting your scope up and getting the best out of your reticle... including how knowing your aim points, zeroing for certain distances, judging range using the scope, and shooting elevated targets with your air rifle. It's a technical one kids, so get your notepad out and listen closely!