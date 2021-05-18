WATCH: Airgunning tips - How to achieve great trigger technique

Published: 4:07 PM May 18, 2021 Updated: 6:52 PM May 25, 2021

Terry Doe continues his educational series by showing you exactly how to practice great trigger technique for maximum accuracy

To watch Terry’s episode on “following through the shot”, click here!

In this episode of Airgun tips for Beginners on Shooting & Country TV, Airgun World editor Terry Doe continues his educational series by showing you exactly how to handle your air rifle trigger in order to practice the best trigger technique for accuracy and consistency. We all know not to “pull” shots... but what does this mean in practice and what can we do to ensure we give our rifles the best chance of performing at the level they can?

Watch and learn, and don’t forget to check out the rest of the playlist which is packed with short, handy tips and tricks for novice airgunners and experiences shots alike.