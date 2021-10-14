Watch: Shooting chronographs explained

Video

Published: 4:16 PM October 14, 2021

What is a chronograph? What are they used for in shooting? How can I test pellet speed using a chronograph? Gary answers all these questions and more! - Credit: Arcant

In this episode of Shooting & Country TV, our airgun guru and Airgunner magazine contributor, Gary Chillingworth, takes an in-depth look at using a chronograph for shooting and pellet speed testing.





He also does a shooting chronograph comparison, looking at three of the best chronographs available for air rifle shooters to help you make a good purchase.

Covering everything from what a chronograph is, to setting up a chronograph for shooting to which chronographs on the market are best, Gary's video is completely comprehensive guide to using chronographs for shooting... he even includes a section on how you can assess the health of your airgun by using one!



