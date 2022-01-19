Video Gun Tests Kit Tests Shooting Subscribe
Watch: How to mount and set-up a riflescope

Emily Damment

Published: 12:00 AM January 19, 2022
Gary Chillingworth setting up an air rifle scope

Gary Chillingworth presents a complete guide to mounting and setting up a riflescope on an air rifle - Credit: Archant

In this video, Gary Chillingworth shows us in detail how to mount and set-up an air rifle scope; ideal for beginners or simply those who haven't done it before.

In this episode of Shooting & Country TV, Gary Chillingworth explains and demonstrates how to set-up a scope on an air rifle.

Covering everything in fine detail - from how to attach the mounts, to making sure the reticle is square, to setting your eye relief - Gary's comprehensive guide to scope mounting is ideal for anyone wanting to know how to attach a scope to an air rifle, but doesn't want to ask the lads down at the range!

The video also includes details on how to set the scope up to shoot at different distances, and how to choose a zero. 

