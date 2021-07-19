Video
Watch: Cold-smoked pigeon breast recipe - the ultimate sustainable alternative to tuna!
- Credit: Cervus UK
In this episode of Shooting & Country TV, chef Tim Maddams bags a pigeon or two from the hide, then demonstrates how to make a super-simple yet dinner-party worthy dish of cold-smoked pigeon sashimi
In this video he's using a shotgun from a pigeon hide, but we all know air rifles are great for pest control and many of you shoot your pigeons with air rifles... we just didn't want you to miss the brilliant recipe in the second half of the film!
Tim refers to his pigeon sashimi as "sky tuna", comparing it directly to the extremely unsustainable tuna and salmon which are traditionally used in sashimi recipes. In contrast, pigeon is a by-product of arable farming, shot to protect the crops and causing no damage to the environment or to biodiversity.
What a brilliant advertisement for wild meat! Enjoy.