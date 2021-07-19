Watch: Cold-smoked pigeon breast recipe - the ultimate sustainable alternative to tuna!

Video

Published: 10:03 AM July 19, 2021

Watch Tim Maddams demonstrating how to create a delicious and ultra-sustainable version of sashimi using cold-smoked pigeon breast - usually made with tuna, traditional sashimi is about as sustainable as "eating panda bears", to quote the man himself! - Credit: Cervus UK

In this episode of Shooting & Country TV, chef Tim Maddams bags a pigeon or two from the hide, then demonstrates how to make a super-simple yet dinner-party worthy dish of cold-smoked pigeon sashimi

In this video he's using a shotgun from a pigeon hide, but we all know air rifles are great for pest control and many of you shoot your pigeons with air rifles... we just didn't want you to miss the brilliant recipe in the second half of the film!

Tim refers to his pigeon sashimi as "sky tuna", comparing it directly to the extremely unsustainable tuna and salmon which are traditionally used in sashimi recipes. In contrast, pigeon is a by-product of arable farming, shot to protect the crops and causing no damage to the environment or to biodiversity.

What a brilliant advertisement for wild meat! Enjoy.