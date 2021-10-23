Video Gun Tests Kit Tests Shooting Subscribe
Watch: Air rifle rabbit hunt with thermal scopes!

Emily Damment

Published: 12:00 AM October 23, 2021   
Terry Doe (front) and Dave Barham, editors of Airgun World magazine and Airgunner magazine, sat with air rifles

Terry Doe (front) and Dave Barham are editors of Airgun World magazine and Airgunner magazine - Credit: Archant

Watch Terry Doe and Dave Barham on this thermal rabbit shooting video; will the rifle, scope and pellet combos be up to the job?

In this new series on Shooting & Country TV, airgun legends Terry Doe and Dave Barham (editors of Airgun World and Airgunner magazines) will be hunting a range of quarry with air rifles, night vision and thermal spotters and scopes. From rabbits to squirrels, pigeons and rats, this six month series will cover all quarry you can hunt with an air rifle.

Episode one sees them rabbit hunting with thermal scopes on a livery yard where the holes the rabbits are digging are creating a serious hazard for the horses that live there. Terry and Dave are on a mission to test how simple and effective their scope, rifle and pellet combos are. Find out how they got on and tune in next month for episode 2!

KIT BAG
Air rifles: Air Arms S510R Ultimate Sporter in .177 - Air Arms 
Thermal scopes and spotters: Pulsar Helion 2 XQ50F and Axion XQ38 spotters and Pulsar Thermion XM30 and Thermion 2 XQ38 scopes - Thomas Jacks 
Pellets: Norma Golden Trophy FT - Ruag 

Rabbits
Air Arms
Pulsar

