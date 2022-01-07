Watch: Mega air rifle ratting clear-up!

Video

Terry and Dave have a great night clearing up the rats on this dairy farm - Credit: Archant

Armed with air rifles, thermal scopes and spotters, Terry Doe and Dave Barham head to a dairy farm for a mega rat clear-up mission!

In this new series on Shooting & Country TV, airgun legends Terry Doe and Dave Barham (editors of Airgun World and Airgunner magazines) will be hunting a range of quarry with air rifles, night vision and thermal spotters and scopes. From rabbits to squirrels, pigeons and rats, this six month series will cover all quarry you can hunt with an air rifle.

Episode three is the one we've all been waiting for - a MEGA rat clear-up on a dairy farm in deepest, darkest Lincolnshire. Even Terry and Dave aren't prepared for quite how many rats are in residence!

The lads are shooting blind - this is the first time they've been on the farm - and to guide them around and advise on safe shooting areas and tactics, they've got locals Jim and Jeff in attendance.

With two shooters and two spotters, they're in for a great night using thermal imaging scopes to locate the critters.

Enjoy this one!

KIT BAG

Air rifles: Air Arms S510R Ultimate Sporter in .177

Thermal scopes and spotters: Pulsar Helion 2 XQ50F and Axion XQ38 spotters and Pulsar Thermion XM30 and Thermion 2 XQ38 scopes

Pellets: Norma Golden Trophy FT