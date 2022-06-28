Watch: Red squirrel conservation with Mick Garvey

Video

Squirrel ranger Mick Garvey explains the work that is going into red squirrel conservation in the UK, and we shadow him as he goes about an essential element of that conservation - control of non-native greys - Credit: Archant

In this video, we learn all about red squirrel conservation in the UK and the control of grey squirrels with the help of squirrel ranger, Mick Garvey

In this special episode of Shooting & Country TV (S&C TV), we're out with squirrel ranger Mick Garvey and learning all about red squirrel conservation practices in the UK.

Our native red squirrels have been close to wiped out by disease and competition from the non-native greys, and if it weren't for people like Mick, it is predicted that they will become extinct in the UK within 10 years.

We head to Mick's stomping ground in Cumbria, and shadow him as he goes about eradicating the grey squirrels to make way for the reds. The safest, most effective way to reduce grey numbers is to shoot them with air rifles; air rifle shooting is selective, and has no risk of ricochet, unlike full bore rifles.

Along the way, we learn loads of fascinating red squirrel facts, and find out more about what it takes to bring this beautiful little animals back form the brink!

KIT BAG

ThermTec Cyclops 315 and 335 handheld spotters

Air Arms S510 Tactical (.25)

Hawke Sidewinder scope 4.5-14x44 and Endurance binoculars

SpyPoint Force Pro and Link Micro trail cams